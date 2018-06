Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Sex is often exciting, pleasurable and fun! Having sex on the bed is too common and there is no adventure in it. So, to add that extra zing and spice to your sex life you can explore different places to take your romance to a newer level. For that, you will certainly have to take a risk. Here is the list of spots you can opt for and enjoy an amazing sex!

Outdoor sex can be a real fun: Though it is too adventurous, you can consider going with your partner at a park, lawn or your terrace. Sex can be awesome in the pleasant weather. Make sure that no one is watching you!

Private pool: A private pool can be a boon here. Yes! You must have seen the actors making out in the pool. But in real life, you can also give it a try. The catch: Only if you have a private pool. Since no one wants to get caught while having sex in public places right? Soar the temperature in the water and you can also try a variety of sex position in the water. This will also increase the intimacy between the partners. Ahhh! Adventurous! Isn’t it?

A tent: If you are adventurous, try finding a good and a safe place and hire a tent. Yes! You have heard it right! A tent can be thrilling! And a good location will be a cherry on the cake. Ensure your safety and take all the necessary precautions and see to it that your partner is comfy and liking it!

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please it at your own risk.

Image Source: Shutterstock