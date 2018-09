Are you going through the phase of menopause? You must have certainly wondered how it is going to change your life. It certainly does in several ways. Did it ever bother you if menopause would affect your sex life as well? It is quite obvious to ponder how menopause can change things in bed. However, most women going through menopause or pre or post-menopausal phase of life are ridden with several misconceptions around menopause and sexual performance or sex life. Here are some obvious sex related facts that you must have skipped or have been wrong in knowing so.

Your vagina is not going to shrink: It is true that your vagina will see some changes during menopause due to loss of oestrogen and most of these changes would remain undetected to the eye. However, of you are worried whether it would shrink or shrivel up, it is time for you to give up this weird thought. Menopause does not cause your vagina to shrink. Experts say that having sex is the best way to keep up your vagina health during or after menopause. This because, blood flow to vagina reduces post menopause and the act of copulation stimulates blood flow to the vagina.

Your vagina may get dry: You may have not used lube earlier but with menopause you must get into the habit of investing in a good lubricant for a rocking sexual act. It is a fact that with menopause your vagina dries up and dryness of vagina can be a major turn off for sex. Hence, it is important that you start using a lubricant for an amazing sex.

It can affect your self-esteem: Must be hard to digest but it is true that menopause may affect your body image and hit your self-esteem. This is not just physical. Experts say that menopause affects a woman mentally as well and may change the way she thinks about her own body. This could give rise to a lot of negativity regarding your appearance and sex appeal. All you need to do is try out some sexy music to amp up your sexual self-confidence.

You may still contract a sexually transmitted disease: We mostly tend to think that after menopause we are no more at the risk of getting a sexually transmitted disease. That’s factually incorrect. You are still very much prone to catch a sexually transmitted infection, even after menopause. Use a protection even if you do not have a chance to get pregnant, say experts.