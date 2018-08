You might have always thought that showing your knowledge is going to get you a partner, but men who are too clever have more chances to be turned down by women for a relationship. Yeah, that’s what a new study has found out. While women did want intelligent men, but too much of it can lower your chances of finding the right match. And same is the case with too much attractiveness!

In the research conducted by the University of Western Australia, individuals were given to rate men and women on good looks, cleverness, kindness and being easy-going. And surprisingly, the results revealed that women did not want a handsome or very clever man. However, that was not the consensus for what men are looking for. They were not put off by either good looks or intelligence.

For the study, which was published in the British Journal of Psychology, people were asked to rate how attracted they would be to potential partners who were, for example, kinder than 1 per cent of the population. They were then asked the same for 10 per cent, 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 75 per cent, 90 per cent and 99 per cent of the population. For each category, participants rated the partners on a six-point scale from ‘extremely unattracted’ to ‘extremely attracted’. And the results showed that the more the quality, the more attractive the person was as a partner. But for females, partners lost their appeal at the top of the scale for some traits.

For women, if the guy was more intelligent than the 99 per cent of the population then attractiveness decreased. The results were the same for physical attractiveness and being easy-going.

“It is well established that several mate characteristics are valued highly in a prospective partner,” said co-author of the study Dr Gilles Gignac. “But the sort of continuous measurement used in our research is making it clear that several of these characteristics are associated with a threshold effect – in other words, you can have too much of a good thing,” concluded Dr. Gignac.

