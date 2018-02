We have seen a lot of successful relationships with couples having women older than men. Does this kind of age gap make any difference whatsoever? Whether it affects their relationship in a positive way not? A lot of questions do pop up. Hence, we asked a few men in a relationship with older men about it, here’s what they said.

Vishal (24) who is dating a 27-year-old is very happy with his relationship with the love of his life being older than him. Here’s what he believes, ‘I believe women mature faster than men anyway. And then being with a woman who’s older to you even by age means that they will mentally be way older than you. I feel there is a whole lot of stability in the relationship because she is older than me. She takes charge and makes the right decisions. ‘

Rohit(21) dating a 29-year-old says, ‘She has a better perspective on life than me. The best thing I believe is that she doesn’t give false hopes and is very clear-headed.’

Navin (23) dating a 31-year-old says, ‘I am very happy that she is older than me and I don’t have to do the ‘manly’ things that a man is expected to do in a relationship. She is the one who decides and I am absolutely alright with it. While setting a good example, I believe our relationship has more harmony.

Manish(24) dating a 30-year-old says, ‘She is more like a mentor. She has seen more years than me and has more experience. She guides me, doesn’t get overexcited about anything and makes all the right choices. ‘

Prithesh(25) married to a 32-year-old says, ‘I couldn’t be happier. She is way more practical than I am and is very understanding. Since she has gone through what I am going through now, she always encourages me even during bad times and gives me hope. The best part about her being older than me is her motherly instincts. She cares for me like a kid.’

Image: Shutterstock