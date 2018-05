The stigma attached to disability and its related concerns are a part of our society since time immemorial. While today, we have come to a stage where we believe that equality is the key, there is no denying that we lag behind when it comes to communicating with anyone who is differently abled.

Relationships is one such fragment of our society which is riddled with apprehensions. Security, commitment, loyalty are among the core values for any couple. While it is true that nobody can be absolutely perfect, it may be quiet important to answer certain hesitations or apprehensions before proceeding with any relationship.

We ask Dr Fabian Almeida, counsellor and psychiatrist from Fortis Hospital, Kalyan about the apprehensions that differently abled women have, before getting into relationships.

Considerable amounts of research have proven that adults have fewer opportunities of getting into a favourable and acceptable relationship. Here are some common apprehensions faced by women who are specially abled as explained by Dr Almeida.

Early rejection:

In spite of being excited at the prospect of dating somebody, apprehensions about an early rejection by the prospective partner tend to plague the lady’s mind. This stems from the feeling that he may reject her pretty soon after understanding her sense of disability or incompleteness.

Non-commitment:

They harbour fears of getting into a relationship that may be a no-strings-attached relationship, with no confirmed commitment from the male partner; harbouring a relationship with just a casualness of connection between the two.

Transient happiness:

The bubble of happiness may sometimes burst with the hurtful thoughts of the relationship not lasting too long, since the lady is in some way different from her peers (and her competitors)- the Cinderella Syndrome, a syndrome where the person is quite independent but still feels the need to be protected by somebody else.

-Inadequate self-esteem:

In view of her disability, such person may have a lowered sense of self-esteem, that further impairs her confidence, thereby making strengthening of her relationship a matter of concern.

-Generalized anxiety, panic or obsessive ruminations:

The lady in question may be so fixated on making the dating process a success, that she begins to experience increased levels of anxiety, panic or obsessive ruminations. This may further affect her performance and success in other areas of her life.

