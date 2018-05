If reading the headline did make you click on the story there are chances that you are giving your relationship a thought for quite some time now. If you have been thinking lately about your relationship or have been wondering if your relationship is making you happy at all, it’s time you take it more seriously and communicate with your partner. Here are a few signs that you are in a relationship with a toxic person and probably don’t even know about it. Take a look.

You are never happy: This is one of the most basic yet very imported and highly neglected point. You have to be very clear with yourself, meaning you must ask yourself, all said and done, is whatever you are doing for each other is making you happy? You don’t have fruitful conversations: Conversation is the key and I can’t stress enough on this. Not having good conversations is a major sign that you need to rethink your relationship. You have become an overthinker: Lack of good conversations automatically makes you an overthinker because you don’t get to vent out your feelings. If you think that lately, you have become an overthinker, you probably need an intervention. You are not sleeping well: Overthinking directly impacts your sleep and makes you tired and rough and in some cases leads to further arguments with your partner. Your arguments don’t have a positive end: If there is no take-home from your arguments and usually at the end, you simply stop talking until one of you(usually you) apologises for no particular reason. An ideal relationship learns from the arguments and no ‘sorry’ can replace that. There has to be a learning each time. You are hiding things: If there is a need to hide things between you two, you must rethink your relationship. For example, if he doesn’t like a male friend of yours and somehow you don’t want to stop talking to him. This leads to you hiding things from your guy. If this is happening, you need to talk to your partner. You must face the situation. If you think your partner is being unreasonable think of a solution. Don’t hide and create a rosy picture. You or your partner are highly insecure about each other: Insecurity is definitely not a sign of a healthy relationship. There is a difference between loving someone and owning someone. And if you are having trust issues with your partner have a conversation or get over it. You fight over social media: To use social media in a positive way or show some PDA here and there, is fine but what is not fine is trivial issues related to social media starts affecting your real life.