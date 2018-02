The most dreaded time of the year for single people is here, the month of February when couples start swooning over each other while making plans for Valentine’s Day. These are the do’s and don’t’s for a memorable V-Day. If you’re single, feelings of loneliness or resentment towards happy couples is quite common. Here are 9 ways to deal with loneliness this Valentine’s Day.

Many of us single people are left wondering if they should ask someone out on a first date on February 14 so they don’t have to sit alone at home feeling lonely or miserable. However, before you pick up your phone and text or call someone you might be interested in, think again. These are the five reasons why you should avoid going on a first date on Valentine’s day, especially if you’re unsure about whether it could lead to a long-term relationship or not.

1. It puts too much pressure on both the parties

Over the last decade, Valentine’s Day has become increasingly commercialized. Sadly, the only way to make a significant other happy is by showering them with expensive gifts. Since this day is mainly for people who are already in existing or long-term relationships, it could end up putting a lot of pressure on the person you just recently met. If both of you don’t end up meeting after the first date, you could end up feeling bitter and disappointed about it not evolving into something more substantial because of the extra effort you had to put in for this date. Here are the 10 things you should never do on a first date.

2. It might seem desperate

Even if the opposite person agrees to go on a date with you, there is a very high chance you’re being judged for initiating a first date on Valentine’s Day. You could be perceived as desperate and/or too afraid of being alone. She might also suspect that maybe you’re trying to take advantage of her if you offer to buy her drinks and your intentions will constantly be questioned.

3. It could be painfully awkward

Wherever you go on Valentine’s Day, you will be surrounded by couples holding hands or indulging in other subtle forms of Public Display of Affection (PDA). This could put you and your date in an awkward situation as it could become difficult to have a normal first date and actually get to know each other especially if you chose a restaurant or popular pub as the venue to meet.

4. Your date options are limited

If you have managed to think ahead, you will realise that a restaurant, café or pub may not be the best option to meet since all these places have special offers rolled out to attract existing couples. Going to a nearby park for a walk or clubbing is also out of question since both of you are again at the risk of feeling awkward around couples swooning over each other.

Again, this is another major con of going on a first date on Valentine’s Day as you have to wrack your brains on an activity that will actually allow you to get to know your date.

5. You might need to invest more than you’re willing to

Let’s face it, dating is expensive especially because as a guy, you will have to foot the bill at least for the first one or two dates. By asking someone out on Valentine’s Day, you might be expected to buy her a gift like a box of chocolates or something else. After all, you did ask her to meet you on the most commercialized day of the year! On top of that, you might end up spending more than usual on tickets to movies, concerts or even a simple meal due to the increased rates for outings on Valentine’s Day. Instead, you could just participate in this contest this Valentine’s day and stand a chance to win exciting prizes!

