First dates usually make people nervous and people tend to make some or the other embarrassing mistakes on their first dates. And why not? The nervousness of meeting the new person can make you lose yourself in inhibitions. However, what is better than hearing it from the experienced people about what it is like embarrass yourself on your first date and tricks to make sure that you don’t make such mistakes like them. I spoke to many people around me who have made embarrassing mistakes on their first date, however, what everyone collectively agreed to was the fact that all the things that really seemed ‘blunders’ or ’embarrassing’ back then, now seem absolutely funny.

‘We have literally cried and thought about it for ages and it is only now when we are married that we are able to laugh at those memories.’, says Vinita (she married the person she went on her first date with). She continues to say, ‘Back then I used to be really shy, lacking self-confidence and making a mistake like that was a big deal for me. I had worn my shirt inside out and only when my date(now husband) excused himself to the washroom is when I realised that I had done that. Even the tag on the shirt with its brand name on it was showing. It was absolutely out of nervousness and now we really laugh at it. I would suggest to people like me to deep breathe once with closed eyes and then open your eyes and look at yourself carefully before leaving.’ Lavanya who is a mother of one now recalls her first date and says that ‘I had lipstick on my teeth and my date had to tell me to wipe it off. Even though I pretended to be chill about it, it is only when I reached home, I felt miserable. I would like to suggest little girls not to overdo on makeup. Do only how much you can carry casually.’

Ananth who is single says that ‘I made probably the most embarrassing mistake in the history of embarrassing mistakes. I bent over my table so hard while talking that I ended up banging it on my face. I was really trying to say a joke that time. She burst out laughing and it was not on my joke. I was very embarrassed. Only one suggestion- don’t get overexcited about anything on your first date.’