Long awaited date nights should not go dry, both in terms of what’s in your glass and how cozy you can be with your partner in bed. Romance is something that needs to be savoured and sex being an integral part of it, needs clear attention on what you sip in just before getting intimate with the significant other. Here is a list of drinks that can both turn on and turn off your libido. Read this before you plan your next date.

Apple cider, thumbs up for this rosy drink: Apart from its anti-aging, cancer checking and immunity boosting properties, this red fruit is the best for pouring in more passion to your love making. Heat up some apple cider, put in some cinnamon and clove and have the magic potion for a magical experience in bed. It acts as a great stimulant for your sex drive.

Soda, so not for sex: Soda should be a big no for date nights. The artificial sweetener called aspartame present in soda is a leading cause of low libido and acute headache which might just turn your drive down and you won’t feel like having it. Besides, it can cause dental cavities, diabetes, obesity and bone loss.

Ginseng tea is a bliss: Studies say that women who took this herb with tons of aphrodisiac in it, had increased libido in a month’s time. It can be considered as a natural alternative to Viagra. Boil it in water and have it with some squeezed lemon or drops of honey. You will be all set to rock in bed and he will surely fix the next date before he leaves.

Gin and tonic, the ultimate mood killer: You should try this cocktail on your date at all. Gin like any other alcohol curbs your sex drive and the flavour in tonic water is known to lower testosterone levels, show studies.

Hot chocolate is a must try: Cocoa has been a natural trigger of sexual desire and by having a hot cup of hot chocolate with a dash of chilli pepper that acts as a natural aphrodisiac, you can assure yourself the best love making.

Image Source: Shutterstock