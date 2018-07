Periods are one of the most painful realities on earth. Not to forget, they are messy and really uncomfortable. Having said all this, trust us, when we say that period sex is not taboo. And guess what? They’re not uncommon either. If you thought sex during periods is ‘not enjoyable for her’, think again. A woman’s sexual desires during her periods reach its peak. No, we are not making up things over here. The very hormonal changes that are responsible for her periods are also responsible to make her crave for sex. There are numerous studies also that support this fact.

Period sex can be all that you want to experience and all that you craved for, yes- if you remember these 5 things:

It’s not taboo: This needs to be understood right in the beginning. Women, in particular are made to believe that periods are sex dampeners. The age old belief that women who are chumming are unhygienic needs to be stabbed now. Women may not talk about it, but studies prove that women tend to yearn for sexual intimacy when their ovaries prepare to release eggs. This is also the period when she wants to get cosy. Men, take note. You can still get pregnant: Age old myths claim that women who have sex during pregnancy do not get pregnant, but that is not the case. Sperms can play the culprit here. Sperms can survive in a woman’s body for about 5 days. This means pregnancy is a possibility. So, opt for protected sex during periods. Don’t forget to use tampons: For women who experience heavy flow, wearing a tampon could be of great help. One, it will soak the blood and second, it could help in averting vaginal dryness. Don’t forget to place a towel on the bed, even if you’re not bleeding much. Hygiene is a MUST: Period sex can be a little messy. Maintaining hygiene during period sex is of great importance. For men, especially, it is a mandate to wash their penis even before that steaming session. It is imperative to wash the top of the penis as not washing it can result in a buildup of smegma, dead skin cells that can lead to infection and irritation. She has a higher chance of contracting yeast infection during period sex, remember. Have protected sex: Yes we understand that your hormones are craving for him and sure enough he is yearning for that pleasure too. But that doesn’t mean you jump the guns before doing the needful. Women have a greater chance of contracting or transmitting STD’s as the cervix is slightly open. So make sure you have safe sex.

