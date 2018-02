Women’s Day is just around the corner and if you are a man, reading this, I would urge you to celebrate woman’s day with the woman of your life better than Valentine’s day. Nothing that will make your girl happier in the real sense than you realising the value of woman’s day and celebrating it with her. It will make her feel that it is not just the love you have for her but that you trust her as a woman and respect her for the powerful women she is. And by celebration, I don’t mean those cliche flowers and chocolates, you might want to be creative and celebrate with her by gifting something that is more real and important. Here are a few ways you can celebrate women’s day with her.

Get her enrolled in a course she has been avoiding since forever: We all have some plans without a career. Women especially don’t always get to fulfil that. Even if they get a chance, responsibilities, funds or some kind of hindrance comes her way. Watch out for what she wants to learn. Even she already has a job and she is interested in aviation, get her enrolled or at least help and discuss it. Show her your support,

Go out with her to a women’s NGO and spend time there: There is no joy better for a woman than meeting a bunch of other strong women. Reach out to an NGO or any other organisation, organise a meet and greet and let her communicate and make different friends.

Get here solo travelling tickets: Let her travel solo. I have travelled solo and can vouch for it. There is nothing more empowering than that. It will make her more self-dependent and will give her freedom.

Write for her: Tell her how much you believe in her dreams. keep aside her beauty and cooking skills, praise her for the strong woman she is. The fact that you paid attention to all this will make her happy and make her feel secure.

Nurture her hobbies: Everyone has some or the other hobby, watch out for her hobbies and make arrangements for her to get better at that. She’ll have a time of her life.