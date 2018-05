Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

For a lot of people who are obese, over-sized or seemingly heavy, having sex could be considered a problem. But actually, this is the biggest lie you could ever hear. Obese people can have the same amount of fun like others and guess what, it could be even more fun by following some basic yet awesome positions!

#1: Missionary

Well, we all know it is not the most exciting pose. But with some twists, this could be the most enjoyable one for you! For overweight couples, the missionary with a pillow on either side on the buttocks of the woman could make penetration easy. Remember, the number of pillows on either side is to make the penetration easy!

#2: Woman on top

This works best as it stimulates the clitoris. Here, the man is supposed to lay on his back with legs straight while the girl takes charge by facing him. This allows better penetration.

#3: Seated position

One great position for overweight people is the seated one! Here, the penetrating partner will be in a seated chair while the other partner sits on him, facing him. The top partner could keep the feet down on the ground to facilitate movement, to ensure better penetration!

