The world is riddled with beliefs, notions, myths and we believe most of them. Masturbation is a pleasurable process but masturbation has several misleading facts about it. We reveal 3 interesting facts to you (we bet you didn’t know them!):

Masturbation Month

Yes, you read it right! May is the International month of masturbation! In the west, there are legit celebrations around the whole month that celebrates- ‘your right to masturbate.’



2) Not all men or women masturbate

Yes, you read that right. However, you may like to believe otherwise, clinical researches show that only about 57 percent of men masturbate regularly. That means that the rest DON’T masturbate- may be because they aren’t interested or whatever! Read: Why women should masturbate more after pregnancy?

3) Masturbating is super healthy!

Simply put, masturbation is the act of stimulating one’s own genitals for sexual pleasure. Multiple studies have reiterated that it can be quite healthy. Read: Top reasons why masturbation is healthy.

For all those who keep judging others for masturbating- it is a healthy habit! No, not that masturbation is going to get a facial golden glow on your face or give you a svelte figure but many researches prove that men who masturbate frequently have a healthy immune system. We all know it is a great relaxer and energy booster! So, go ahead and let your hand do the talking!

Image Source: Shutterstock