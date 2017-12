Excessive masturbation or sex can often result in a sore penis. There might not be any cuts or bumps or blisters but the soreness is because your penis is hurting and you are tired. While doesn’t call for help from a medical professional, you obviously need to find a solution so you can get back in action. Moreover, the soreness gets very disturbing and can also affect the way you walk or sit. So here are some simple remedies suggested by real people that you can try to get some relief:

Rest or quickies only: Without a doubt, the first simple tip is to give it some rest. “I usually ignore the morning wood too. It isn’t easy but you will need to resist all kinds of temptations and rest it for at least 24-36 hours. When I am in a situation where rest isn’t an option, I use lubes, avoid anal sex and keep it short,” says Sahil. It’s alright to not last long in such situations if you don’t want things to get worse, isn’t it?

Cold compress: Ravneesh prefers using a washcloth or handkerchief or sponge dipped in chilled water to soothe his penis. “I tried applying ice directly but it was painful. Applying ice directly can even result in frostbite so don’t take a chance. I prefer to use a washcloth on the foreskin and tip for relief.” Here’s how you must take care of your penis.

Warm water: Is there any problem warm water can’t solve? “I stand in the shower for a while and let the warm water flow on the penis. I have tried soaking it in a mug for a while too. If you are fortunate enough to have a tub at home, take a good soak to relax,” suggests Pritam. The warm water will certainly relax the penile muscles and help you gear up for action later.

Let it breathe in the open: “It may sound funny but I roam around the house naked. I avoid tight underwear for a few hours after sex or remove it every few hours. Since there is no friction with the fabric, further chaffing and pain is prevented,” says Vinit. Read: 5 dangerous sex positions that can seriously hurt your penis.

Swaddling: “I told my boyfriend to wrap his penis up in a soft towel, scarf or muffler for a couple of hours. A light swaddle avoids motion and gives the warmth required for relaxation and healing. It helped him,” says Shruti.

