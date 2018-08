The stress, tension and fast paced lifestyle has considerably increased the health risks for men. Understanding the health risks is a crucial part in maintaining a healthy life. Sexual health, too, is affected by this. There are various sexual disorders that affect men like low libido, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation. According to statistics worldwide, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction is found to be 15.77 per cent, male hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) affects 2.56 per cent; premature ejaculation was found to be prevalent in 8.76 per cent of men.

Various problems medical conditions such as heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and injury to the urinary system, spinal cord or penis can lead to these sexual health problems in men. Regular intake of antidepressants, antiandrogens, sedatives and hypertension medication and advancing age can also play a pivotal role. It is important to get over the stigma associated with these sexual health problems and consult a specialist for treatment, counselling and medication.

1. Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD): It is considered a sexual dysfunction and is characterized as a lack or absence of sexual fantasies and desire for sexual activities. A person with HSDD does not initiate, or respond to their partner’s desire for sexual activity.

2. Erectile Dysfunction: It is defined as the inability of a man to achieve or maintain an erection hard enough to perform sexual intercourse. Diabetes, hypertension and metabolic disorders lead to an increased risk of ED.

3. Premature Ejaculation: Here, the semen comes out just before the start of intercourse or a few seconds /minute after intercourse starts resulting in deep frustration in both the partners. According to scientific studies, ejaculation within two minutes of penetration can be considered premature ejaculation. Ejaculation within a minute is regarded as severe premature ejaculation.

4. Lack of libido: The hectic pace of ultra-modern lifestyle causes severe tension and excessive fatigue within individuals. This is usually the prime cause for lack of libido and unsatisfactory sexual performance. Low testosterone, insulin resistance, illness, lack of micronutrients are some of the other causes of low libido in men.