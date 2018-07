Everybody wants to grow fit. But when this liking for fitness and gymming starts becoming an obsession and you give rest days a miss, you are doing massive damage to your body. Excessive exercising is bad for your health. Now, a recent study reveals that excessive cycling without adequate rest can out your sperm health in trouble.

Cycling has tons of health benefits like improving your cardiovascular health, busting stress, promoting weight loss, toning legs and others.

But a Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine study says cycling for long hours without rest or adequate rest can be bad for your sperm health. ‘A 16-week low-to-intensive cycling training may have deleterious consequences for spermatozoa and hence may have an impact on male fertility among cyclists,’ concluded the study [1].

This means one must take adequate rest and sleep after training sessions so that the sperm health is unaffected. Men, make sure you recover from all the training tiredness before doing any rigorous cycling sessions!

A study published in Fertility and Sterility Journal [2] in 2011 claims that any form of vigorous exercise without rest is bad for the sperm quality. The study observed that long-distance runners, athletes showed reduced testosterone levels. The study mentioned that various genitourinary problems were seen among cyclists. It also said that competitive cyclists reported changes in semen parameters including abnormal sperm morphology and reduced sperm motility during periods of racing.

This clearly means that good sperm health is directly linked to adequate rest!

