We take our bodies for granted. Starting from every breath that we take to gulping down that glass of water or moving around through the day for that matter–everything happens so effortlessly that we forget that all these seemingly simple actions are the result of a very complex set of physiological functions. Take for example, the way sperm works. The production of sperm involves male reproductive hormone testosterone and various glands while innumerable factors regulate their count and motility (capacity to swim). “Sperm count below 15 million is considered to be low while a good average ranges around 30 million. Also, sperm quality is considered to be good if 30 per cent of them have motility,” says Dr. Ritesh Gupta, a specialist in male hormonal disorders, Fortis C-Doc Hospital, Delhi. But unfortunately, a dip in sperm count and quality has become an alarmingly common phenomenon all across the world.

“According to the data collected by various IVF centres, a steep decline in sperm count has been witnessed over the years, not only in India but also in the US,” he adds. The reasons behind this phenomenon are manifold, starting from obesity and stress to environmental pollution. But thankfully, there are research-backed evidences in favour of some lifestyle modifications that will up your sperm quality and quantity for sure. Here, we list them out for you. Try these small steps that can yield big results and keep your sex life rocking!

#1 Move more, lose weight

If your numbers are on the higher of the weighing scale, chances are, your sperm are also taking the beating, along with other vital elements of your body. Those extra kilos bring down the secretion of your testosterone hormone, one of the crucial factors behind sperm production. Excessive body fat coverts testosterone to oestrogen hormone and this has a negative impact on sperm count, motility and also its shape and size. According to research, being underweight isn’t good for sperm either.

Smart Move: Sweat it out guys. A research by experts in the Harvard School of Public Health found that men who worked out for 7 hours a week had 48 per cent higher sperm count than those who didn’t. If you find it tough to take time out for exercise, work out in your office. Sitting on a stability ball or doing dumbbells at work will help. However, exercising outdoors during the day may benefit you more as you’ll get your dose of vitamin D, which may be vital to sperm production. How about taking your dog out for a walk?

#2 Learn to shoo away stress

“One possible connection between stress and sperm count is this: When stress hormone cortisole goes up, it hinders sperm production by inhibiting testosterone. Stress also increases smoking and alcohol consumption, both of which the life of sperm,” says Dr. Gupta. A study featured in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that psychological stress can decrease sperm concentration and step up the count of abnormal sperm. “Stress produces glucocorticoid hormones, which reduces the blood levels of testosterone, and thereby directly affect sperm production,” says Mumbai-Based psychologist and sexologist Dr. Sanjay Kumawat.

Smart Move: Take to meditation. A West Virginia University study found that people who started mindfulness meditation saw a 44 per cent reduction in anxiety and tension over 3 months. Focussing on your breath for 10 minutes a day and squeezing smiley balls will also help. Train your brain to be flexible. Flexibility will be your greatest strength in stressful moments.

#3 Take stock of your indulgences

Coffee, cigarettes and alcohol–this terrible trio can shake the very foundation of your health and fertility. This is not a hearsay. Reams of research bear testimony to this claim. A study published in the journal Reproductive Health revealed that the more number of times a man lights up a cigarette each day, the higher his number of abnormal sperm. Also, if you knock 5 or more drinks a week, your sperm count is likely to be low, says a study published in BMJ Open. The research also found that those who drank 40 or more drinks a week, had a 33 per cent higher decrease in the count of their swimmers than those who drank less.

Smart Move: Limit your coffee to 1 to 2 cups a day and drinks to 1-4 a week. As far as cigarette is concerned, you need to quit it. Period. Belly breathing can help you quit smoking. Also, distract yourself by walking up to the desk of a non-smoking colleague and chatting with him if you feel the urge during office hours.

#4 Make clever food choices

Your mitochondria, a cell component, ensures the motility of your sperm. Gulping down foods loaded fats had a 43 per cent lower sperm count compared to those whose fat consumption was moderate , found a study featured the journal Human Reproduction.

Smart Move: Dr. Kumawat suggests you to have these:

• Dark chocolates, eggs, spinach, asparagus, carrots–they contain a chemical called L-Arginine. It’s a natural aphrodisiac.

• Oysters–they are rich in zinc, which is directly related to secretion of testosterone.

• Foods rich in antioxidants and vitamins C and E.

• Banana–it contains bromelain, an enzyme that increases male libido.

• Spinach–it is loaded with folic acid, which has an effect on the shape and quality of sperm.

• Carrots and red bell peppers–they are high in vitamin A, which revs up sperm count.

#5 Mind those chemicals

Various studies have associated toxins found in pesticides, heavy metals and BPA (found in plastic bottles, containers, cans and other household utensils) with reduced sperm count. Research has linked many chemicals and toxins. A research published in the journal Fertility and Sterility reported that the sperm quantity and quality were low in men with higher BPA concentration in their urine.

Smart Move: Opt for organically grown fruits and vegetables to avoid pesticides. Also, avoid using plastic bottles, cans and bowls. Go for glass and steel variants.

#6 Keep your cellphone at a distance

Research bears evidence to the fact that the radiation from your mobile phone can decrease the count and motility of your sperm.

Smart Move: Do not dump your mobile phone in your trouser pocket. Carry it in your bag or brief case and put it on the desk when possible.