We all think that sulking and persuading in a relationship is healthy. Because you love your girl or man and don’t want them to leave you. But researchers from the University of Missouri Columbia, have discovered that the cyclical pattern of breaking up and then making up is harmful for both guys and women’s mental health, and it may be best to end it once and for all.

The study, which was published in journal Family Relations, looked at the data of over 500 individuals currently in both same-sex and heterosexual relationships, and found that the repeated pattern of break ups and patch ups was associated with higher rates of anxiety and depression, regardless of their orientation. Out of the participants, 60 per cent admitted that they have experienced on and off relationship.

A common reason for people getting back together is simply practicality, or financial worries. Lead study author, Kale Monk, assistant professor of human development and family science, believes that most common reason for couples getting back together is financial worries, but these are irrelevant, and couples should get back together only if they are dedicated to the relationship.

Dr Monk also added that breaking up and getting back together was not a bad omen for a couple. In fact, for some couples, breaking up helps them realise the importance of each other, which contributes to a healthier and more committed unions. On the other hand, partners who were routinely breaking up and getting back together could be negatively impacted by the pattern. And according to him, if partners were honest about the pattern, they could take the necessary steps to maintain their relationships or safely end them. This would serve them both and preserve their mental well-being. For those who are constantly breaking up and then coming back together need to sit down and think about their relationship and take a call, concluded Dr. Monk.