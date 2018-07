Over the last two decades, looking for the right match has undergone a paradigm shift. It has, in fact, morphed into an online practice now. All-time access to the Internet connection is a must for today’s Romeos as they have to log on to an app, dating website or a social media platform to connect to their Juliets. The ever-growing digital space has brought about a sea change, not only in the way couples meet but also the way they talk to and behave with each other. Surprisingly, a whole new dating dialect has emerged out of these new behaviour and communication patterns. Here, we have compiled a glossary of these newly-evolved dating terms to keep you on top of the game.

#1 Ghosting

Many of us have faced it: Being left alone by our partner sans an explanation.

#2 Haunting

Has someone ever tried to come back to your life after ghosting you for a while? That’s what haunting is.

Read: Why you should avoid rebound relationships

#3 Orbiting

Well, when someone keeps a hawk’s eye on all your social media activities (starting from your pictures and posts to stories) but doesn’t talk to you or message you, he is orbiting you.

#4 DTR

Okay, here’s the full form: Define The Relationship. You do this when you discuss your understanding of a romantic relationship with someone.

#5 Breadcrumbing

Have you ever sent frivolous and flirtatious texts to someone to lure her into sex? Well, that is breadcrumbing.

#6 Cushioning

This means dating someone on the side despite having a partner. Basically, cushioning is the other name for double dating.

#7 Stashing

Are you in a relationship with someone but don’t want to introduce him or her to your friends? If yes, then you are stashing.

#8 Monkeying

Hopping from one relationship to the other without a gap (imagine a monkey swinging from one branch to another without any intention to slow down!) is known as monkeying in the dating space.

#9 Peacocking

When you dress up or do something good to draw the attention of and impress the person you are romantically inclined to, you are peacocking. Peacocks display their feathers and get all your attention, isn’t it? However, they don’t do it with any attention-grabbing motive!

#10 Love-bombing

There are some people who try to shower excessive care and affection on their partners just to control and manipulate the other person. This is the essence of Love-Bombing.

#11 Daterview

When your date swamps with a barrage of questions about school, work, family, childhood, it feels like an interview.

#12 Catch and release

This is the case of putting in all your efforts while pursuing someone but losing interest when she agrees for a date and moving on to the next çatch’.

#13 Dicksand

When a woman gets so obsessed about the one she is hooking up with, that she vanishes from her known circles and loses her own identity, she is being a dicksand.

#14 Zombieing

Let’s accept it. Many of us have done it: Making an attempt to get back to our ex’s life a few months after the breakup. The most common way of doing it is by sending a random ‘Hi’ text.

#15 Cricketing

This is the term used to define a situation where your potential partner leaves your text unanswered for long even after seeing it.

#16 Flexting

If you are trying hard to impress someone who you’ve met online, then you are flexting.

#17 Freeclimbing

Do you investigate the background of your potential match? This fact-finding spree is known as freeclimbing.

#18 Breezing

You are breezing when you don’t care about the rules of dating, playing games, or gender roles at the time of dating.

Read:Should you bid adieu to your relationship? Here are 5 warning signs to watch out for

Image Source: Shutterstock