You must have dismissed a guy purely because he is sensitive, and does not slot in your cool bracket. It may also be that you snubbed a date because he or she is too polite and that is not fitting your bill. Well, think again! Let us look at the other side of being sensitive, the bright or let’s say the right side.

The avid listener:

Assuming you are an extrovert and your partner is an introvert and that is not what you are looking for. But do you realise that other guys may have a problem with you speaking too much? And also do you realise you need someone who will listen to you with a lot of eagerness, without imposing any opinions on you. It just cannot get better!

Small is big:

You may have forgotten to recharge your phone, and he knows that. He will probably refill your balance and do it without any expectations because that is exactly how the person is tuned. Isn’t that damn good?

All about empathy:

You are in a spot of bother, be it on the personal front or official front, you need a shoulder to cry on or need someone who will understand your pain. Yes, he is the person, not only will he listen to you and understand what you are going through but also finally speak in order to lessen your problems. Is he still not your Mr Right?

You need space, period!

He will never be pushy or try to intrude in your personal space. He will allow you to take your time and not be pushy or hyper about the situation. So, you get your space as you wanted.

