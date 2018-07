Every time I have started conversing with an introvert, they have been outward honest. “You may find it difficult to keep with my slow pace,” is what I have mostly heard. As far as I can recall, my first interaction with an introvert friend was rather odd. To my end number of queries, all I got is her one-word answer. I certainly felt disappointed at the beginning till I realised the need of decoding an introvert’s mind. My own sister is an introvert and it would be my bad to term her as weird. No, she isn’t. She tries with all her might to get back to me with the same intensity as mine but that becomes a burden for her. Why so? Well, here is a piece that will probably help you understand how their brain, emotion and reaction work, in case you have an introvert sibling or a friend or a partner.

Researchers have found that introverts have a longer neural pathway for converting their stimuli into actions. For them processing interactions and events are way too complicated than us, extroverts. They have their own internal thoughts and feelings to attend to that make others assume them to be mysterious. While extroverts are always on their toes with lots of excitement and energy, you may be surprised to know that introverts are more easily over-stimulated. This, according to studies conducted by psychologist Hans Eysenck, is because introverts need lesser stimulation from external sources to be awake and alert as extroverts do. Here are some introvert specific traits that will probably help you spare them from getting misunderstood.

They prefer to not talk at all: They like being drowned in their own world and not get into conversation. Now, that does not mean they don’t like talking to others or they are unsocial. On the contrary, for them it is absolutely natural to not talk. By that they get more time to delve in their own realms of thoughts. They will not talk unless there is some need to talk like making an enquiry or voicing their opinion may be.

They are gifted observers: While an extrovert spends all her time talking too much, an introvert will use the same time to observe you. They can, in fact, read through you. From minute details of what you are wearing, how you are carrying yourself or what you like to eat, nothing will escape their observation. They will get to know you better through your observation. Amazing that is, isn’t it. You don’t have to waste words, yet you get to know everything.

They are born with sharp imagination: Not just one, they have an array of imaginative worlds where they happily dwell. Interestingly, they weave these worlds according to their whims and fancies. If they read something good, they would rather imagine about the same than getting engaged into a conversation with you. So, leave them alone for their own imagination.

They are great listeners: If you ever want to pour your heart out, you must have an introvert friend. They are amazing listeners and would always prefer to listen without interrupting you. Even if you receive monosyllables from them, be rest assured they are all ears to whatever you talk about.

Introverts go for solitude: Again often misunderstood for this trait, solitude is something introverts can’t do away with. They need their own time and space to read a book or listen to music or play a guitar, may be. Solitude helps them in getting recharged for the next course of action and that can be anything but weird.