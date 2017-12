We are sure you are excited about ditching your old habits like mindless snacking and fixing your poop schedule this New Year. However, when it comes to breaking bad habits there is one area which needs as much attention and that is dating. If your relationships never end well, you might just want to take a closer look at your toxic dating habits this brand new year and ditch them ASAP.

1. You get too serious too soon

There is nothing wrong with getting serious with a person but if you hardly go for just two coffee dates and jump into living together, it can be a problem. Don’t jump into a decision too soon. Take your sweet time to know the person, go for several dates, find out if the two of you are compatible and then take the plunge. Here are 8 common mistakes people make early on in relationships.

2. You daydream about the future

If you always have this perfect picture of your future in your mind, you might be missing out on the reality. Stay in the present and get to know the person better on the first few dates. You are not in the present moment if are dreaming about the two of you on your honeymoon in Venice.

3. You ignore the red flags

If you are looking for a long-term relationship, you need to be a little future-oriented. Ask your partner if he wants kids or is he ready to marry outside his community. What you may just pass off as trivial when you start dating may land you heartbroken in the future so do not ignore the red flags. Here are 7 signs you are more interested in him than he is in you.

4. You just want to have fun

A ‘let us just have fun’ attitude can be a toxic dating habit. You do not want to let a stranger into your home just because you want to have fun. When you are getting to know someone, plan a few dates so that you can move away if he turns out to be a bad person.

Image source: Shutterstock Images