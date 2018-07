In a relationship, a lot of changes happen, apart from the fact that you spend a lot of time in your bedroom with your partner. For starters, you stop going to the gym and spend more time indoors. You even forget to dress up well as you feel there is no one to impress. All this is wonderful! But you have to realise that it is costing you big. In the longer run, not just beautiful but remaining trim and slim is all that counts. Being obese is just one of the side-effects of being in a relationship, where sex is an everyday affair and you kind of start accepting that as a way of life. If you thought these were cock and bull stories, then let us notify you that recent studies too have seconded this thought. Australian researchers at the Central Queensland University observed 15,000 participants over 10 years and discovered that even after leading a healthy lifestyle couples are heavier than singles. There are many reasons for this and all of it is in the mind. Here is how your thoughts make you fat when you are in a relationship.

Thought #1 Do I need to woo someone? No, I don’t!

And that is where the problem starts when you stop caring for yourself. It is a common phenomenon, but this is what diverts your attention and that leads to your suffering, even without you realising the fact. So do you have “love handles”? Is that a new term for you? Well, it is just what we aforementioned.

Thought #2 Netflix and Chill?

Are you busy cosying under the blanket with your partner and binge-watching “13 Reasons Why”? Well, you must also be having popcorn or an ice-cream bucket you. But let us warn you, you are going to put on weight in no time and before you realise that the jeans you wore to a mall last month are fitting you no longer. Well, the process has already begun!

Thought #3 Dinner or lunch?

The dinner dates and luncheons must have increased since you started dating. It happens! The more you consume the more you put on. It is best you realise it at the earliest and plan better because you come first, this way or that way!

Thought #4 Guess what, I like the aroma of your sweaty clothes!

Girl, you are in for trouble! Stop picking up the bad habits of your partner, it is just not cool. Your partner is a little skinny and wants to put on weight to match you, so your partner has all the junk-high calorie stuff, does not mean you too have to have it to be in your partner’s good books. It is something you should always avoid.

Thought #5 Yes, blame your happy hormones!

When you fall in love, hormones like dopamine and oxytocin increases which make you crave for feel-good things like good wine, chocolate and high-calorie meals. But now when you know that you can gain weight if you indulge in these things, make sure you stay away from unhealthy foods.

Image Source: Shutterstock