The excitement of falling in love makes us spend sleepless hours. While the signs of falling out of love hardly draw our attention. Strange, isn’t it? Sometimes it can be more confusing. Even you would not want to believe things have changed so much. And if it is true then you have to do something about it. So, you should know the signs of falling out of love and fix your relationship before it’s too late.

Here are a few signs that indicate the change in emotions.

Communication comes to a standstill

We tend to share everything with our partner when we fall in love, we never get tired of talking. The situation becomes exactly the opposite when we fall out of love. Both the partners start communicating less either consciously or subconsciously. But be careful if you notice this change. Try to address the issue and bring back the charm of earlier conversation.

You hardly spend time together

When you fall out of love, you will either be spending more time with friends or in the office. You would love to spend time away from your partner. When you stop spending time together the distance will increase. So, if you notice such changes make sure that you plan your day accordingly so that you get to spend some time together and your relationship doesn’t get affected.

You fight too often

Fights become a regular affair between you and your partner. Take this as a warning sign. And if you no longer care about the other person’s feelings when you fight. It’s time to work on your behaviour and emotions. Try to understand what’s making you fight so often. You should address the issues and make sure those issues do not take a toll on your relationship.

Sex life isn’t as exciting

Having sex with a person you love brings emotional satisfaction. However, when you fall out of love, the physical distance also grows. You will no longer enjoy having sex with your partner. And you will hardly notice if you don’t have sex for weeks or months. But you should always remember sex is as important as emotional attachment. If you don’t feel the excitement, try to introduce something new to your sex life. Before the situation grows out of control try to solve the issue together.

