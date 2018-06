Love is an emotion that each of us deserves to cherish. Any good relationship should help you grow, and NEVER let you down. Relationship is a tricky subject. This is so because it is very subjective and equally confusing. What may be the best solution for you may not be for me! That’s why it is a little difficult to judge when it’s time to end any relationship.

But as its said, there are signs to know when you should snap ties with your beloved. No, we aren’t talking about obvious things like cheating or lying in a relationship, but some subtle indicators that act as a red flag for you! Dr Pallavi Aravind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield gives us 5 signs or times when you should seriously consider quitting the relationship:

‘There is no definite guideline but normally one should consider quitting if he or she feels the following,’ points out Dr Joshi.

1. When your partner is repeatedly insulting you for petty reasons and it is beyond acceptable limits, especially if the insults are in front of outsiders.

2. Where the relationship is no longer enjoyable, appears boring and sometimes feels like a burden. Read: Simply put, a sudden decrease in your hour-long calls or seemingly abrupt communication could suggest the relationship is over- at least for one of the two partners.

3. Where both of the partners are not on the same page and expect different outcomes from the relationship, like one partner, wants a casual relationship whereas other wants a serious commitment, in that case eventually differences are bound to arise.

4. When both partners evolve in different directions over the course of time, their goals and motivations from life are different and the relationship doesn’t serve any positive purpose.

5. When a relationship is taking a toll on your self-respect. Remember that nothing and nobody is above your self-respect. When your space of respect is endangered, just call it quits! Read: 5 signs you are compromising your self respect in a relationship. Note to self: Self-love and acceptance is above any other relationship!

Image Source: Shutterstock