Dogs have always been the best friends of humans. From getting us the morning paper to keeping us fit and from being amazing mood enhancers to giving us better cardiovascular health, they do it all for us. And now a new study has found that they can help us find a date too.

The study, The Roles of Pet Dogs and Cats In Human Courtship and Dating, published in the Journal Anthrozoos, has confirmed that women are very attracted to men who own a pet. In the survey, one in five men agreed that they have used their pet as a date bait.

Researchers surveyed users of a dating website, match.com, who had put information about their pets on their profiles. The survey was conducted among 1210 people, and 61 per cent of those consisted of women. Dogs and cats were the most common pet listed by the users.

Participants were given a list of 21 questions on how their pets were involved in their dating experience. And it was found that 35 per cent women and 26 per cent men said that they were more attracted to a person who had a furry partner. Further, those participants also judged their dates on the basis of how they treated their pets.

“The direction of these patterns in results was toward cats being exploited less often than dogs as “social tools” in the dating world, women will place more value on how a potential mate interacts with their pet than will single men,” Peter Gray, study author reportedly said.

In the survey, dogs also won the title of the ‘sexiest pet’ a guy could own; with 500 out of the 600 voters voted the canine. Cat owners might feel a little depressed after this, but if you too want to boost your chances, we say, go for a dog!

