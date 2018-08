Your daily morning run was never a problem in singlehood, but now it interferes with a partner’s need of early morning sex. Some of you can’t enjoy life without your friends and doing other social activities. And that might become a problem if the other half wants more alone time. And there are some who want to hold on to private time with old friends that can make the partner feel excluded. Here’s how you can maintain the balance.

Going for regular night outs: Yes, you have your set of friends who you want to meet every now and then to catch up on new stories and talk about the old ones. But that’s where the problem arises. You don’t have to leave your better half behind for these night outs. Rather, include him/her in your friend circle and let them enjoy your stories from the past (i.e. if they are not embarrassing).

Late night office parties: You do enjoy going out for your office parties and come back home drunk. But how about you tell your partner about those parties in advance so that they could also plan something and not sit at home and wait for you till eternity. While you enjoy your drinks, let them too meet their old buddies. Win-win for all, right?

Flirting with someone else: While healthy flirting is good for relationships to blossom, you should never cross the line. When you flirt with someone in front of your partner, he/she will feel jealous and that might lead to altercations. What you should do in this situation is to walk up and reinforce your love for him/her.

Outstation trips: You do get tired of your daily mundane life and want to go out with friends for trips. And these are not your couple trips that you take every year. But that’s where you have to balance it out. You should never compromise on your ‘me’ time. But what you should do is, keep your partner informed, keep sending him/her your trip photos, keep him/her informed about your whereabouts, try to talk to your partner and don’t forget him/her when you are out with your friends. This will give you both time and still keep your together as a couple.

Image source: Shutterstock