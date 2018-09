The study noted that non-single Tinder users who were on the higher side of psychopathy were also engaged in more one-night stands © Shutterstock

A new research published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior investigated how motivation and personality traits influence infidelity in a relationship through dating apps.

For this study, the researchers surveyed 1,486 Tinder users regarding their motives for using the app and their experiences with it. More than 300 of the participants (22.4 per cent) reported that they were using the app despite being in a committed relationship, and more than half of them said that they are using the app to meet someone new.

Study author Elisabeth Timmermans said that they went through several studies on dating apps and found that almost all of them had reported that about 18 to 25 per cent of the participants were in a committed relationship while using Tinder or another dating app.

Timmermans and her team found that non-single and single Tinder users had different motives behind using dating apps. They found that partnered Tinder users used the app just out of curiosity and also because everyone uses a dating app nowadays.

The team also found that the partnered users did not want to find a romantic partner, but were instead using it to find new friends, or while travelling, to forget about the ex-partners, and also out of peer pressure, compared to single users.

The study also revealed personality differences between non-single Tinder users and single users. Timmermans and her colleagues also compared partnered Tinder users to partnered individuals who didn’t use the app.

“Partnered Tinder users reported lower scores on agreeableness and conscientiousness and higher scores on neuroticism and psychopathy compared to people in a committed relationship who did not use a dating app,” Timmermans reportedly said.

“Interestingly, partnered Tinder users with a higher score on psychopathy were also more likely to use Tinder for casual sex and reported a higher number of one-night stands with other dating app users,” she reportedly added.

They also noted that non-single Tinder users who were on the higher side of psychopathy were also engaged in more one-night stands.