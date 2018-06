A relationship is based on commitment, understanding, trust and communication. Today, many couples give up on their relationships due to the lack of the factors mentioned above. Couples often tend to put a full stop to their relationship. Read: Revealed – How people move on after a break-up. Problems like frustration about sex, clashes with in-laws, lack of communication, infidelity, lack of appreciation, technoference (too much usage of technology like, smartphones and so on, are some of the complaints made by the couple which can be a threat to the relationships and you may find yourself in a crisis situation. Want to save your relationship from falling apart? Follow these happy relationship tips by Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, Consultant – Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

As per Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, “Proper communication is the key to solve the issues between the partners. Both the partners need to be non-judgmental while talking to each other and communication should be for finding solutions of the problems not for putting allegations on each other. Also, avoid the blame game. Giving 20 minutes to each other with undivided attention often helps. Both, verbal and non-verbal communication should be encouraged. Get attached physically and emotionally. Holding hands, hugging and cuddling often ensures trust and makes the partner feel wanted in a relationship. Opt for counseling to resolve the differences.”

She adds, “Relationships thrive on basic principles of “respect and care”, show the same respect and care which you expect from your partner. Give each other enough space and avoid crossing the boundaries of the relationships, forcing the partner to do a particular thing or snatching away your partner’s freedom. Encourage your partner, praise your partner for his/ her small achievements as well and complement each other from time to time.” Read: Dealing with a break-up? These 6 yoga poses will give you strength and help you heal

While arguing, couples should stick to the point says Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi. “Don’t try to jump the gun. For example; if your partner says he is suffering from headache and cannot accompany you for a movie which was pre-planned, instead of arguing, misunderstanding or thinking that your partner is avoiding you, accept the reason and don’t argue over it. It’s absolutely okay! You can make the same plan sometime later. Also, when you argue with your partner make sure that you focus on the main reason. Don’t shift your attention and talk about irrelevant points. Avoid including parents name or using superlatives and giving the past references.”

