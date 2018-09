We all know that love is one of the most powerful emotions and holding your partner’s hand is an intimate way of displaying your love and affection towards them. But is it possible to measure the power of love? Well, we’ve always read that love can’t be measured and it can only be felt. However, a research conducted by the scientists of University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Haifa has suggested that holding your partner’s hands might actually help you relieve physical pain!

Interestingly, lead author Dr. Pavel Goldstein got the idea of the study when he was holding his wife’s hand while she was in labour pain and this gesture of the Dr. Goldstein helped his wife cope up with the pain. For the study, published in Scientific Reports, scientists carried out numerous tests where they created a delivery room scene for 22 heterosexual couples in the age group of 23 to 32 years.

While women acted as the pain target, men were told to observe the scenario. The couples’ heart and breathing rates were then measured in three ways – sitting without touching, sitting while holding hands and sitting in different rooms. The couples performed the same sitting patterns when the women were subjected to a mild heat pain on their forearm for 2 minutes.

After studying all the patterns, the team found that when men held the hand of their partners in pain, their pain subsided. If that’s not enough, the scientists found that when the women were in pain and their partners weren’t in contact with them, their synchronisation were disconnected. And their pain lessened once the partner could hold them again.

“It appears that pain totally interrupts this interpersonal synchronisation between couples,” Dr Goldstein told in a press release. “Touch brings it back.”