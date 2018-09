It is difficult to dissolve a romantic relationship especially when two people live for a long time with each other, have created long-lasting memories and have walked the journey together. To avoid facing the loss of rejection, to show-off to your ex and to help yourself overcome the loss, you may enter into a rebound relationship. According to a study, some rebound relationships can be successful while some can be harmful to both the new partner as well as the rebounding person.

Negative consequences of entering into an unhealthy rebound relationship may include- entering into a relationship based on weaknesses rather than strength, you being vulnerable, due to a lot of emotional dependency and fear of rejection. Here are few signs to detect if you are in a rebound relationship. Read on to know more about it and try and get yourself back on track.