Okay to clear the air, first, let me tell you that blow job is not the reward for impregnating your woman. Girls, please get that straight. But we urge that during the postpartum phase make this a bit of your priority, especially at those times when sex doesn’t work out. We all know that a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes after pregnancy her hormones are still playing the villain and there is a short-term loss of interest in ‘sex.’ While we understand all of this, it comes little difficult for the man to come to terms with the ‘still-no-sex’ policy postpartum. Most of the times, they fail to realise that love is not affected if there is no sex. But then men believe in action so when he has patiently waited for the baby’s arrival for the nine months and been careful with your changing body we can’t really blame him if a wild romp is all that he desires.

Sometimes relationships turn sour postpartum due to lack of sex postpartum. So, women listen up he really needs the touch, sweet nothings and dirty talks won’t help. If you are too tired to spice it up beneath the sheets then try something else to keep up with his demand and what can be better than giving him a mind-blowing blowjob. Yes, he is sure going to like it and here is how it benefits him:

He feels connected: Yes, he feels so when love comes to him as a blow job. He feels connected with you the baby and finally feels some resemblance in life. Remember, for men touch is important even if that is done by the tongue and your saliva. There is no denying that they love being loved that way.

He remains satisfied: As we said action is important and when it comes to intimacy something is better than nothing. Blow job will never be as great as a wild sex, but it is no less. So, give him the pleasure.

He finds the joy of receiving an orgasm: Even though blow job is not sex but it is still better if he is receiving the pleasure or having an orgasm. Know that it is no fun doing it all alone.

He becomes a better parenting partner: Women, get this straight if you can satisfy him the right way at night he might be more than willing to do a double shift of diaper changing duty at day.

He finds his confidence in the relationship back: Yes, he does. No sex, no intimacy once the child arrives makes the man unwanted and unloved. While your body is still regaining the strength to indulge in sexual encounters, engage in blow jobs that will help him feel wanted and loved.

