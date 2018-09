Marriage is full of responsibilities. Both the person have to be ready to commit and understand the responsibilities that come with that commitment. It is a decision of a lifetime. If you need to take a call because of your age, then make sure your decision is based on health reasons. Here we have listed a few unhealthy reasons for getting married so that you can take a call regarding your marriage.

Companionship

When we grow older we try to find a companion to combat loneliness. But it should not be the main guiding factor behind you getting married. There needs to be a better driving force to make your marriage successful.

To make the family happy

Do it for yourself, not for your family. Agreeing for marriage due to pressure might prove to be disastrous in the long run, since you will be making a lifelong choice to navigate a temporary situation. The happiness of your family is important, but you need to speak to them if you are not ready.

Social conditioning

Yes, society thinks a certain way and perhaps it worked for your parents or others in the family, but figure out if it will work for you. Think again if you’re getting into a commitment.

Just because your friends are getting married

Do not follow their steps. It is better you take your time to figure out your reasons rather than rush into it to hang out with couples with your friends.

Wedding dream

We all dreams of getting married. But do not get into anything in haste to just have the chance of planning your own wedding. A wedding is a beautiful thing, and it needs to be an amazing start that can lead to the relationship of a lifetime. It should not be done only because you dream of getting married.