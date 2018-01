Morals be damned, ethics be damned, when it comes to your fantasies and infatuation you simply have no control over it. Your mind will wander, your mind will crave. Crave for that love which might rightfully not be yours. You cannot resist this inner force, you cannot stop from thinking about it, but there are limitations in the real world — you are married or probably engaged — that might just stop you from pursuing your fascination for the new found love. But in your imagination that love has a place you are thinking of that love and assuring yourself that this mindful persuasion is harmless, as it is not affecting your current relationship. Here are few situations that make you cheat on your partner.

If this is something that is happening with you off late, don’t feel guilty. We all have been going through this once in a while. It is difficult not to deviate from your routine thoughts and think about the unthinkable. There are way too many people out there who are happy with their partners but have thoughts of someone else and cannot stop themselves from keeping the other one alive in their imagination – not even when they are being intimate with their partners or having sex. Here is why women crave for sex during periods.

Well, does it amount to cheating? We don’t have any second thoughts about it, albeit it does. Thinking about another love interest, who is not your reality while having sex with your partner isn’t a behaviour that you can just pass. This has to be something probably this is a passive form of cheating. But then we are too quick to judge. So, we sought the help of an expert to know if this behaviour and dreaming about another person during sex can harm one’s relationship. We spoke to Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, psychiatrist and sexologist, Mumbai about this. While I almost thought that he would say that this is harmful in a relationship, his answer really shocked me. ‘It is normal. Believe it or not, thinking about somebody else while having sex with your partner is not a sign that your relationship is in danger. It could just mean that you are breaking the boredom of routine sex and helping yourself to think fresh about it,’ he says. Here are ways to give your man the best sex ever after marriage.

If this answer has shocked you let me tell you it did the same to me. But Dr Meshram had a rational to his statement, ‘Understand the mind might wander. A man while having sex might think of someone like Sunny Leone or an authoritative figure which fuels his fantasies. The same might be true for the woman too. But as long as both of them are enjoying the act together, there is mutual consent and they are able to arouse each other and stay the course till the climax, derive pleasure from sex, it is harmless. There is no need to worry.’ Well, if you think of it, relationship and sex can rust with time. Probably your imagination is one of the ways to help you paint your love rosy again. Yes, a relationship survives not only on trust and faith but you need a bit of lust too.

‘You should not worry if you are just fantasising someone in your life. But it is good to know where to draw the line. Imagination is limitless, but intelligence knows where to pull the strings. So, be intelligent even when it comes to imagining things,’ he says.

But will the relationship not suffer and lack purity. ‘This depends, if you are using your imagination to just rev up your sex life with your partner because those mesmerising touches are losing the charm, then fine. But if you are having sex with your partner without consent just thinking about your new found fantasy and ignoring your partner out of the bedroom, this is a sign that your relationship is on the rocks. Any extreme isn’t good,’ he advised. Here are ways to know if your partner cheated on you.

So, if you have been thinking about someone else while having sex with your partner, it is time for some introspection too. If those imaginations are making you make better love, keep them coming or be adult enough to check your actions and work on your current relationship.

Image source: Shutterstock