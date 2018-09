You might have cracked the code on Tinder to get right swipes and going on dates every other day, but there are some who are yet to get even one. And sometimes, it’s all about the job that you do which gets you the desired swipe. While we all believe that doctors and journalists would make the cut, but to tell you the truth, they didn’t even make it in the top 15.

Tinder recently released a list of its most right-swiped jobs of 2018 and guess which job earned guys the most number of right swipes? It’s interior designer. Yes, you read that right! And do you know which job got women the most number of right swipes? Well, they do get it no matter what, but registered nurses were the guys’ top priority. Guess, men need someone to take care of them all the time!

Here’s the full list of Tinder’s most right-swiped jobs of the year.

Men

Interior Designer

Pilot

Physician Assistant

Lawyer

PR / Communications

Producer

Visual Designer

Model

College / Graduate Student

Engineer

Veterinarian

Teacher

Chiropractor

Firefighter / Paramedic

Founder / Entrepreneur

Women

Registered Nurse

Dentist

Photographer

College / Graduate Student

Pharmacist

Teacher

Flight Attendant

Founder / Entrepreneur

Personal Trainer

Waitress / Bartender

Physical Therapist

Journalist

Makeup Artist

Lawyer

Marketing Manager

Didn’t find your job in the list? Don’t worry, because we, journalists, aren’t on the list either!