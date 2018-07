You must get some time out to listen to your significant other if you really want a relationship to run well. That, I presume, is the most common tip for any healthy relationship. But what if your partner is hearing impaired and unable to hear anything you say? Will you give up? Well, that’s what most men and women do. I can recall a friend of mine who went on a date with all excitement and butterflies in stomach after she came across a cool hunk on Facebook but returned crying and agitated. “He is deaf, and he at least should have told me that before we met,” she blurted out.

That’s where you need to stop reacting and understand if you can really accept your partner the way he or she is. It is not rocket science, trust me. Deaf dating is eventually becoming a trend and here are some tips that can help you go strong with your partner who has hearing impairment. Just do not keep him or her unheard. The rest, love will do as he or she can probably love you the most with all they have.

If you cannot accept your partner, don’t go for it: In case if you are unable to accept your partner for his/her hearing impairment, then you are not meant for him or her. As we know love knows no condition. Do you ever judge your partner based on whether he snores at night or bother about why she wears specs or why he has a beard? Well, usually no and hearing impairment is as normal as any of these. If you are unable to accept his or her impairment normally, then deaf dating is a strict no for you.

Be socially responsible for your partner: The society we live in is weird. People love small talks and cheesy gossips. In fact, they criticise if you are affectionate towards your significant other and remain mum if someone is assaulted in public. So be ready to hear tacky comments and learn to be deaf to them. You are in love. Nothing else should matter to you apart from keeping your relationship strong going.

Learn the signs of romance: Communication is the key to romance and understanding in every relationship and make that easy for your partner. Try and learn the sign language in which he or she is comfortable as it is difficult for those with hearing impairment to communicate adequately without sign language. It is just that your partner is not being able to hear naturally which is not his or her fault. But he or she can feel probably more than you. So, don’t miss out on the romance.

Act, act and act: If you are a thespian or a theatre lover, you can take an upper hand on a deaf date. It will certainly work. Make the best use of your expressions and enact out whatever you want to say in words. It will be a fun and interactive session with your partner and you can make use of your acting skills well. Why get deprived of a passionate romance when you can achieve it with your passion for acting?

Do not keep your family in dark: Your family must know about your partner's inability to hear if you are considering your relationship seriously. Also, this is not a matter to hide. Your partner isn't a criminal for not being able to hear. Disclose it to your family and make them accept your significant other the way he or she is.

