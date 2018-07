Married or in a long-term relationship, few imagined slights and perceived thoughts can pose serious challenges in your love life. Negative thoughts can be very harmful. For example, does the very thought of a breakup give you sleepless nights? Do you constantly worry about things going wrong in your relationship? If the answer is yes then beware because such negative thoughts can actually ruin your love life despite enjoying a stable relationship. According to relationship experts, if you don’t control damaging thoughts, your love life can take a backseat. Thus, avoid these thoughts as mentioned below:

He is insulting me

If he points out some of your faults, do you feel that his intention is just to insult you? You should understand that in a relationship, each partner is free to put his or her point, and offer constructive criticism to the other for their betterment. So, do not ever think that his sole intention is to put you down. Take his words in a positive way.

Is he using me?

If your boyfriend or husband wants you to do something for him professionally or personally do you feel that he is using your networking skills or using you to reduce his responsibilities? If you think like that then this could just be you being selfish and arrogant.

He is biased against women

One can have stronger views on gender issues. But it would be unfair if you always try to find if he is biased against women or not.

Is he cheating on me?

This irrational fear tops the list of negative thoughts, according to relationship counsellors. If you doubt about each woman he speaks to or little thing he does, then be sure there will be trouble in your paradise.

He should just know how I feel

Do not expect a person to easily read your mood or thoughts, no one can be a mind reader. He cannot gauge your reaction in advance. Couples should always aim for two-way communication.

He deserves better

Self-doubt is bad and when you feel low this is the first thought that comes to mind. It makes you think that your boyfriend deserves better and somehow both of you aren’t compatible. Just make yourself understand that nobody’s perfect if you can’t avoid thinking like this. But, you can fill the gap just by being the best version of yourself.

Image Source: Shutterstock