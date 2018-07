We recently came across the shocking news about Major Nikhil Handa murdering Shailza Dwivedi, the wife of another Indian army major. Reports say that Dwivedi wanted to put an end to their extramarital affair and that’s what led Major Handa to take this extreme step. Extramarital affairs are tricky situations to deal with. When you are in a marriage and feel the need to have an affair with someone, get these facts right!

‘People can like more than one person. Some people say they like the comfort of being married but they emotionally connect with someone else. This leads to an emotional dissonance. Societal norms want us to be monogamous. It also leads to complications when children and finances are involved,’ says Dr Parul Tank, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Does this mean you love your spouse less? Not always. ‘Extramarital affairs don’t always mean that you love your spouse less. But emotionally, dealing with two people can be extremely overwhelming,’ said Dr Tank.

It is necessary to consult with a psychiatrist, do an evaluation and rule out Mood Disorder. While we all understand that eyeing somebody or a temporary fixation for a film star and feeling the urge to be with that person ‘MOMENTARILY’ is understandable, it all becomes a problem when you feel the need to have an affair.

But if you are stuck in a situation where you don’t know which way to go, read these:

There will be consequences which are unpredictable. It is difficult to be prepared for this; it can have ramifications on the marriage, finances, children, physical and emotional bonding with the spouse.

Divorce is an option if one feels that the marriage is going nowhere, and they can’t stay in this relationship.

One should consider Relationship Counseling and Therapy.

Image Source: Shutterstock