A divorce can be a painful experience in life. Whatever may be the reason for the divorce, it is often stressful and unsettling and it can also take a toll on one’s well-being. One may feel painful, isolated, depressed, anxious and fearful regarding the future. But, as mental health experts point out, divorce is not the end of life and live our life with hope and positivity. Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, tells you how to renew your hope and live your life with optimism after a divorce. Read: 10 things women wish their ex-husbands NEVER did during the divorce

6 tips to recover after divorce to lead a happy and a healthy life:

Macro Vision: Look at the larger picture, look beyond the divorce and you will see a lot more of your life that is in place, that you can still be thankful for. Reach out: If you are still experiencing psychological pain and trauma, after your divorce, it is best to seek professional help. This is the most common phase where people attempt suicide, considering themselves hopeless, helpless and worthless. Exercise, Energize: Mood swings, depressive thoughts, self-doubt, loneliness, irritability, all of these can break you down, making you vulnerable to further health problems. Exercise and energize your mind and body to build up your immunity levels, and experience empowerment. Rejuvenate Relationships: As one relationship comes to an end, it is worthwhile to value the other relationships in your life and invest your effort, energy and emotions towards other stable relationships in your life. This gives you a sense of completeness and wellbeing. Balanced Spirituality: Seeking solace and strength in surrendering to a higher power, helps to instill acceptance, patience, peace and hope. Resilience: Believe in the power of positivity and perseverance; just like the good times, the bad times too don’t last forever! This too will come to pass, move on.

Things one should avoid doing while moving on:

Break Confidentiality: Speaking to everyone about what went wrong in the relationship is not a wise thing to do, it tarnishes the reputation of both the individuals. Self-pity: Considering yourself a victim, and re-iterating your helplessness, reinforces your weakness. Stop the self-pity, pick up the pieces, press the ‘reset’ button, and start all over again. Rebound Relationships: However, starting all over again too soon, by desperately getting into a relationship for the sake of being in one, can prove dangerous, for both the individuals involved. Time is the best healer; take it one day at a time! Convoluted Connectivity: Often, divorcees try to maintain connection with their exs, just to demonstrate their ‘cool quotient’ and land up giving and getting too many unpleasant explanations, ensuring unrest. Read: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia part ways! Displacement: The anger and the anguish of a divorce can end up making the person very bitter, resulting in the displacement of these negative emotions towards those around. Distance: Sometimes, after a difficult divorce, individuals may go into a shell and distance themselves from others. This poor style of coping is a trigger for mental health problems.

Image Source: Shutterstock