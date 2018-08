”Let no one who loves be unhappy. even love unreturned has its rainbow,” said William Shakespeare. However, in reality, unrequited love is not as colourful as the Bard of Avon perceived it to be. One-sided love can be draining and it may bring you to an edge where you start considering true relationships to be a myth. Falling in love with someone is no fault. But you need to realise if the other person is ready to accept it and reciprocate. If not, it is always wiser to get past it quick. Or else, it will result in a heart break from which you would suffer out of no reason. Here are few ways by which you can deal well with unrequited love and move on.

Express your heart out: You first need to understand if your love is unrequited. Yes, that is painful but there isn’t anything better than being brave and facing the harsh reality. The first thing you need to do to ensure a healthy way of overcoming one-sided love is confessing about it before the concerned person. Tell that special one that you love him or her. It is better to know facts yourself than regret it later. By confessing your live, you will come to know what the other person feels about you. If its a yes, you are a lucky one and go for it. If it’s a no, you move on.

Be gracious and accept the rejection: By this, I specifically mean, learn to be gracious to yourself first. No weeping all day or thinking about ending your life or giving up eating and sleeping for someone who has made a choice to not love you. You need to love yourself first to love others. Hence, respect yourself and learn to accept and respect the other person’s choice. Do not ask him or her why or argue. You don’t need that answer, trust me. All you need is to meet the one who would know to reciprocate to whatever you offer.

Go for your passion: Unrequited love does not mean it is the end of your life or possibilities of meeting your man or woman, respectively. It may actually mean the one whom you have loved alone is not the right one. Hence, stop thinking about how miserable your life is and give some time to your passion. Haven’t played your favourite sport for long? Go for it with a bunch of colleagues. Have you been longing to learn a new language? Try it out. Nurture your passion, learn more, see yourself grow and the rest will follow.

It is time to know him or her well: Being in love makes us blind. We tend to only idealise him or her instead of knowing his or her shortcomings. This is the time when you can actually find out his or her flaws and that will any day help you move on faster.

Keep a distance: It may be tough but you have to make sure you do it. Do not stalk his or her profile, do not visit places where he or she may also visit and stop meeting common friends, at least for sometime. This will give you enough space and time to get over the person.

Image Source: Shutterstock