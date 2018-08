Being ghosted is the last thing you would expect from anyone. Nothing, apart from that, can be more painful, terrible, humiliating, confusing and heart breaking when it comes to dating or a relationship. In case your buddy pats your back and suggests you some awesome series to watch or eat as much of chocolate your tummy can take in to move on from this being ghosted phase, it may not necessarily help. This because you are confused and left hanging and you simply don’t realise what might have gone wrong. Here are a couple of tips that may help you get over the puzzling state of mind.

First understand if you have been actually ghosted: This may not be easy. Your ego will certainly put you in a dilemma and also you need to be very brave to clear your part of confusion in the most decent way possible. In case you stop receiving messages or phone calls or get completely disconnected with the person you have been dating with, just ping him or her once. In case he or she replies, try and assess that text. You will definitekly figure out where you stand. In case there isn’t a reply, understand, he or she is not brave as you are. Hence, its not worth wasting any more time.

Scrutinise your relationship honestly: This is something very close to my heart as I have faced it. Again, it is not a bed of roses to start assessing your relationship that too after being ghosted. But you got to do it as you got to come over it soon. A reality check is essential here. In case your dating was just limited to interactions via text and late-night hook-ups on alternate weekends, it was never a substantial relationship. Was it? Ask yourself and you certainly know the answer. Even if it pains to accept initially, it will surely help you. Never ever try to cope with a situation where you ever feel that you are asking a bit too much.

Don’t blame yourself. You now know the ghoster better: Again, you have to face yourself and think if you wanted to be with someone who can just disappear like a coward. He or she did not have the integrity to sum it up decently and certainly he or she cannot be the right one in your life.

Use this time to understand how exactly you would want your relationship to be: Instead of breaking your head regarding why you have been ghosted, make use of this time to realise what according to you is a perfect relationship. It will help you to plan it better the next time and also assess your partner’s ability to keep you happy.

Image Source: Shutterstock