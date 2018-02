We marvel at technology for its ability to get almost anything done at the flick of a button or a voice command. In 2018, we are harnessing the power of technology to get into extramarital affairs. Online dating apps for extramarital affairs, like Gleeden, want to guide ‘betrayed’ women and men to develop relationships outside of their marriage to get over their unhealthy relationships at home. Gleeden has been in India since 2016 and has over 2.5 lakh users. We asked Solene Paillet, head of communication management at Gleeden to tells us what made Indians get into extramarital affairs. Here is her analysis based on the Indian users on Gleeden.

1) Those who get married at a young age: Getting married in the 20s means you will be spending so many years of your life together with this one person. In some cases, you may tend to lose interest in your partner with time. An uninteresting marriage can lead to mental stress and imbalance. This is where an extramarital relationship comes into play. To deal with the stressful relationship, people try to have new encounters. These can put them in a stable, happy and healthy mental condition.

2) Those who experience physical dissatisfaction: Maintaining a cordial physical relationship is an important aspect of every relationship. A physically compatible partner is essential for a healthy relationship. Dissatisfaction in physical intimacy can lead to disturbance in the relationship that can cause mental turmoil. This may cause one of the partners to have an extramarital affair.

3) Those who have different priorities than their partner: Over time, with increasing understanding and growing mutual acceptance, priorities also start getting clearer and more pronounced, and increasingly divergent. Over the time, this creates a gap in the relationship leaving it stale and sour, which further leads to an unsettled mental state.

4) Those who have financial conflicts with their partner: Financial tension or disputes may lead to increased differences in the relationship. A partner may want to have an extramarital affair with someone where there is no financial liability or complications.

5) Those who need ‘excitement’: Initial days of a relationship paint a rosy picture. But, the canvas starts turning pale after spending a couple of years with your partner. Sheer monotony and boredom can cause a rift between the partners. This creates disparities. People then look for new encounters.

Image source: Shutterstock