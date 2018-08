Breakups are very hard to handle in a relationship and when you have invested all your time in one, it’s even harder. But not all relationships are meant to have a happy ending. But before you call it off in a jiffy, read these telltale signs that will confirm that ‘it’s over’!

When you are unhappy: When you are in a relationship with the right person, you would be generally happy. It’s not that healthy couples don’t fight or be angry with each other, they do occasionally fight. But even after fight and staying angry with each other, it’s the sense of being happy with each other that drives them back together. Hence when the general sense of happiness disappears, note that it’s an early sign of breakup.

When your partner lies: A healthy relationship is based on trust and couples who value their relationship, try to maintain the trust as well. Hence, if you find out that your partner is lying frequently, you must treat it as a red flag for an eventual breakup.

When communication strains: The key to maintaining a successful relationship is to have good communication, this is the basis of all relationship psychology. That is why one of the most important things in a relationship is sharing your deepest feelings, thoughts, dreams and fears. Hence, if you find that you and your partner are rarely communicate and your relationship is more about criticisms, accusations, disagreements and miss-understandings, go for a breakup.

When intimacy declines: Intimacy plays a very important role in relationships as it helps partners feel physically and emotionally connected to each other. In fact, intimacy is the best way to strengthen the bond between partners. Hence if you and your partner start to lack that intimacy, this might be it.

When you don’t feel like yourself with your partner: Sometimes your partner might have unrealistic expectations and demands from you and in such a scenario, if you don’t oppose such behavior and instead pretend to match your partner’s inflated expectations, it’s a warning sign. This type of partner, who tries to be perfect, is bound to become exhausted and will soon start questioning himself or herself about why he/she is in this relationship at all.