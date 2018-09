And as unromantic as it may read, getting up to clean yourself is the first thing you should be doing © Shutterstock

After a steamy sex session with your better half, you might love to spoon with your partner. And there is nothing wrong in that, as it brings you both closer to each other emotionally. But no matter how romantic it may sound, lying in that bed after sex can lead to many health problems. And as unromantic as it may read, getting up to clean yourself is the first thing you should be doing. And here are the rest of the things you should do after sex to maintain hygiene.

Clean yourself up: First thing first! Get up and do the cleaning act! Experts say that it is of utmost importance to wash the genital area with some light antiseptics to avoid breeding of microorganisms, which may lead to different STIs. After washing the area, you could apply a moisturizer too.

Go pee: There are very bright chances of bacteria entering your urethra while you are having sex. Peeing or taking a leak releases the bacteria that gets accumulated in the tube. And for girls, wipe your private part from the front to back to stop the spread.

Drink a glass of water: After all the work you have done on the bed, you do deserve a glass of water. It will not only help you stay hydrated but will also help with the flushing out any traces of bacteria that you missed out while peeing the first time.

Wear loose clothes: After that steamy sex you just had, tight clothes aren’t the best to wear. And for health reasons, hot and sweaty conditions are perfect environment for bacteria to grow and spread rapidly. Either wear loose clothes or better still, sleep naked. You will enjoy it!

Wash your hands and mouth: If you have used your hands during the sex (and we are sure you have), it is best that you wash your hands with soap and water. And if you have been playful than that, then use the mouthwash too. You know what we mean! Because hands and mouth are responsible for bacteria spread at a quick rate.