Have you ever asked this to yourself, “Why on earth should I ‘settle down’? It’s your life and you have the right to do what you are most comfortable with. But unfortunately, in the society we live in, peers or elders in our families start pressing for marriage with their infamous cliché, “It’s ‘time’ that you ‘settle down’! But who decides what’s the right time? Ideally, you should be the one deciding whether you want to stay single or not. Don’t just settle down because people are asking you to. Take a judicious decision about your relationship. Here are things you need to do and ponder over before getting married.

1.Chalk out your future

Decide what you want before settling down with someone and it is important to find someone who shares your goals. Do you want to have a beach wedding? Or do you want to buy a car before getting married?

2.Spend quality time with your family

Spend time with the ones you love as some members of the family won’t be around forever. Share your problems as well as dreams with them, they will guide you through all walks of life.

3.Self-actualisation is required

There comes a point in life where you are completely unaware of yourself. So, try to know and love yourself unconditionally. And then share the love with a man who is worthy!

4.Have fun with your girls

Make beautiful memories with them. They are the people whom you need the most. They are going to support you during your hard times, laugh with you during your good times. Share your happiness with them.

5.Be experimental

Experiment with your look, situations and people, then find out what is important to you. If possible date a wrong guy in order to realise who is the right one for you!

6. Set career goals

For career planning process, goal setting is an important part. By using reality check determine that your career goals are realistic or not! Decide whether you want to start your own business or want to work as a full time employee in an organisation or want to work as a freelancer.

7. Be financially independent

Before settling down with someone it is important to ensure that you are financially stable. Put your money in savings accounts, invest in mutual funds, so on and so forth. And before settling down, find out whether the other person is more prone to saving or spending.

8. Learn something new

If you love to dance then try to learn a new dance step, sign up for a new language class or do something else of your choice. There are innumerable options now. You can also learn to cook as you know that good food is the way to a man’s heart. So be comfortable in the kitchen!

9. Kiss as many frogs as possible

Before you find your prince charming you should kiss a lot of frogs! Yes, this can be really helpful for you to find the perfect one. Finding the right relationship can be a number game.

10.Wait for ‘that lovey-dovey feeling’

And finally, when you get butterflies in your stomach and get that shiver down your spine, you can understand that your mind has detected someone special. That instant connection! Wait for that feeling and moment.

