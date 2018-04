If you are in a relationship and are thinking that your boyfriend and you are going to be the same way after you two get married, you might want to bookmark this for reference. We all know that the honeymoon period of any relationship doesn’t last for long, however, it is the love that shouldn’t fade away with the honeymoon period. We all are guilty of overdoing the mushy moments and spoiling our partners at the beginning of the relationship. Aren’t we? Having said that, I also believe that relationships don’t end with the honeymoon period getting over, most of us tend to settle, cherish the memories and walk into the second phase of the relationship- the reality. We asked a few real people to share their expectation vs reality moments and here it is.

Megha who is now married for about two years says while recollecting the days when she was dating her husband, “I think sex is quite overhyped before marriage. In my case, we really had to struggle to find our own corner and were always on a lookout anyway. However, after getting married, we really have to sometimes look for excuses to not have sex.’

Harit who is married for about 2 and a half years now says ‘I had expected that life after marriage would be like as shown in the Bollywood movies. She would wake me up and we’ll have morning sex and laugh all the time. It is absolutely the opposite. We wake up and rush to work. Sometimes even empty stomach.’

Navi says, ‘My expectations with marriage were that I would have a perfect, well-kept house, we will have no worries and with two people, we will fulfil our responsibilities easily and what else? Have fun. Nothing like that happened, in fact, we just keep thinking how much veggies should we get and who is going to place the dustbin outside.’

Manisha says, ‘My expectation vs reality moment was when I had realised that I am too bored to wear makeup and get dressed up unlike what I had thought I would do after getting married. I hardly even find time to comb my hair.’

Biswajit says, ‘Before marriage, I and my girlfriend at least maintained the minimum courtesy and presented ourselves like humans at least and after marriage, we fart openly and flush behind each other.’