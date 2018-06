Masturbation is healthy and equally fun too. However, for many people especially for the ones living in India, especially in a joint family it becomes are a really difficult task to masturbate in peace. Most families in India have almost no concept of privacy and therefore one has to look for tricks. We spoke to a few Indian men and tried to find out, how they manage to successfully masturbate with almost no privacy. Here are a few tricks they shared.

Gaurav(working single, lives with family) says, “There is always a lack of free time that I get but I still manage. Since I cannot lock my door I tend to keep a heavy object at the door so that when someone opens the door the way gets blocked and even I get an alert.”

Suraj(Working, committed and lives with family) says, “I usually masturbate at night in the washroom, therefore I always have tissues in my pocket. Since I have to be extremely silent during orgasm, I let water gush out from the tap in a steel bucket we own. It helps in blocking the noise I make.”

Mehul(name changed) who is a college student and is single living in a joint family says, “It becomes very difficult to masturbate when you have to share your room with a sibling. I usually say that I have a back pain and sleep on the floor and once I am done I get back to the bed with my brother saying that I am feeling better now.”

Rohit(a married businessman who lives with his family) says, “Even though I am married I live in a joint family and masturbate about once in a week. I just lock myself in a room saying that I have some paperwork pending and I don’t want to be disturbed. “

Harsh(College going single, lives with joint family) says, “I have a lot of issues because all the kids of the family sleep together in a single big room. Whenever I want to masturbate, I have to do it in the washroom(which I don’t like, but still) under the shower. “