It is a common disbelief that people who are a little on the heavier side cannot have a happy sexual life. Contrary to these beliefs, there are certain sex positions that promote safe, enjoyable sex while avoiding common problems caused by weight or size, says Dr Sanjay Kumawat, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Here are 4 such positions:

Missionary

Well, we all know it is not the most exciting pose. But with some twists, this could be the most enjoyable one for you! For overweight couples, the missionary with a pillow on either side on the buttocks of the woman could make penetration easy. Don’t forget that the number of pillows on either side is to make the penetration easy!

Legs on Shoulders:

Let one partner, the penetrating one be upright on their knees lift the partner’s ankle and place on their shoulder. Pillows can be placed on either side to help in better penetration as well as to provide extra support and increase comfort. This is hugely preferred as it facilitates different parts of the other’s being touched like- partner’s legs, arms, breasts, and hips for further stimulation and intimacy.

Side-by-Side Rear Entry:

Side-by-side rear entry tends to be less stimulating because it limits movement. This position is a variation to ‘doggy style’. Side-by-side rear entry requires both partners to lie down on their sides. One partner lies in front of the other with their back facing their partner. The partner in the back penetrates the partner from the front.

The Seated Position:

One great position to have sex is this one! Let the penetrating partner sit on the chair while the other partner sit on him. Let the partners face each other. Let the top partner put their foot down to facilitate movement. Variations and creativity go a long way! Be sure to keep a good hold on your partner and to keep your balance and make sure to use a sturdy chair.

