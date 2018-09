Being in love is amazing, and to listen to your partner and doing things they like seems very enjoyable. Yes, love does make you do crazy things. And it works wonders to make you a better person. But do you do things for them fearing that you might lose your partner? And not doing things that you once enjoyed? Well, then, we are sorry to say, but there is a very fine line between loving your partner and codependence. Here are the signs that will help you figure out your status.

You cancel your plans for them: There is nothing wrong in that. You should try to accommodate your partner’s whims and fancies more often than not. But if it becomes a routine then there is a problem. Cancelling your plans and making new ones just because your partner wants you to, is taking your relationship to a whole new level. And that’s not the positive we are talking about. Maybe you have reached a point where it’s just your partner who is calling the shots, right from the friends you meet to the weekend getaway destination.

Your life revolves around your partner: Your lives are interwind into each other and trust us when we say, ‘get a life’. And by that, we mean individual lives of your own. It’s healthy to share everything with your partner, but don’t make them the centre of your universe. ‘What am I going to do without her/him? Is that you? If yes, then you seriously need to reconsider your relationship!

You’re not doing enough… ever: There are only two cases here. Either it’s in your head or that’s how your partner makes you feel. Even if your life is revolving only around them, you get this feeling that you aren’t doing enough. Do you always go into an argument about what you could’ve done differently to make them happier or to make this situation better? Well, then, the sign is showing!

Your mood depends on their mood: Be it a bad day at office or million-dollar agreement with a client, If you are not happy because your partner is feeling low then you need to rethink. We understand that you want to make them happy, but their issues shouldn’t affect you all the time. Truth be told, you have given them this liberty over you.

You’re always comforting them, but don’t get the same vibes: You always try to maintain peace, you take care of them all the time, and comfort them in all the situations. And even go to greater lengths to make them feel better or lift their mood when they’re low. But if you are not getting them same vibes from them when you are not at your best, then the relationship is meaningless.