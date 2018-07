Let’s assume you are an extrovert, the chirpy bee, always filling your friends, colleagues and family around with laughter and chit-chats. And then you come across a guy or a girl’s profile on social media that makes you skip your heartbeat and you start longing for a date and later a relationship, maybe. No fault of yours at all. While you are initially puzzled about striking on a conversation, you take that step ahead and ping him a ‘hi’. What follows is a limited conversation which you are absolutely not used to.

So, you now get that your dating partner is an introvert and he prefer to be alone with very limited people before whom he can open up. In case you are planning to chuck your dream of dating with this cool and mystery character, here is a tip. Do not misunderstand his introvert nature and give up. A date between an introvert and extrovert can make the perfect chemistry. All you need to know is strike a sweet balance between yours and his. Here is a list of few do’s and don’ts you need to follow while dating an introvert.

Don’t expect him to be your pub hopping partner

In case you are expecting your introvert partner to go out to partying or clubbing or pub-hopping, it is time to change plans. Introverts feel pretty uneasy when it comes to meeting too many people and being amid loud music and bright lights. They will certainly not be able to open up or be themselves.

Try out on a one-on-one date, instead

Might sound little low key for an extrovert, but for your introvert partner, spending time with you one-on-one will open the locked doors between the two of you. Try out for a long drive or ride, walk by a lake, go birdwatching, sit in a sports café at odd hours if your partner is a sport freak. Try and open a conversation. You need not pretend to be low before him. Introverts are usually straightforward and will like your company, your simplicity and honesty. You never know he might end up to be the best listener of your non-stop talks.

No unnecessary compliments or small talks

Be smart and do not engage into any gossips or small talks. Neither do get yourself into complimenting him for no reason. Introverts by nature are worshiper of authenticity and they feel more comfortable when you provide them a silent zone, full of warmth. They opt for making their mind muscles work instead of your tongue muscles and trust me, most of them believe your actions should speak louder than words.

Explore a common area of interest

You both might be different in nature but you will certainly have a common area of interest- music, theatre, novels, football, anything. Try and strike a conversation with him, ask about his opinions, experiences and journeys. Do not go on only about yourself. You be a good listener as well. For an introvert, you ask him and get it on hand. Otherwise, he may not be comfortable enough to open up about everything you would like to know about him on one go.

Don’t expect never ending dates

In case you are expecting your introvert partner to long for spending every minute on earth with you, you will be highly mistaken. Introverts are overtly practical, more composed and love to have their me time. Go out on a simple date, spend some precious hours and get back to your den. By this, he too will get his alone time probably to reflect on the good vibe he has had with you. When an introvert wants his me time he is simply getting recharged and not refusing you.

Do respect your own space, that’s what they expect from you

Do not forget to meet your childhood friends or your former colleagues on weekends in the fancy of dating your partner. If your partner is an introvert, he would like you to have your own space and leave his own for himself. Go out on get together and send him some snaps of you enjoying with your gang. He will feel good to see you enjoying without him, yet remembering him.

While initially you may find it little difficult to cope with his low nature, do not misunderstand or misinterpret his actions. Try to be that cozy corner for him where he would love to sit in peace and solitude, holding your hands. As they say, ‘silence is the best eloquence’, you never know a promising relationship awaits you in tranquility.